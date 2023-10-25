Election Commission extends date for voter enrolment till October 28

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday extended the deadline for the voter registration and information update till October 28, 2023.
The voter list was unfrozen last month, providing one more chance to voters to get registered as per their identity cards.
The electoral watchdog made this decision at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. The ECP also asked the general public to utilise this final opportunity to ensure their registration, transfers, exclusions, and vote accuracy by October 28.
It asked the eligible voters to verify their registration status in the voter lists by texting their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) to 8300.
According to the ECP, the addresses and contact information for the DECs offices across the four provinces can be found on the election commission’s website. Voters have the option to download Form-21 (for voter registration or transfer), Form-22 (for raising objections or addressing omissions in voting), and Form-23 (for correcting personal details). These forms will be submitted to the appropriate offices of Form Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers.
Facilitation desks operated by the Election Commission in both Islamabad and its district-level offices are actively engaged in accomplishing this assignment.