Friday, October 27, 2023
Voters urged to verify voter status by texting 8300

Election Commission extends date for voter enrolment till October 28
Our Staff Reporter
October 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yester­day extended the deadline for the voter registration and information update till October 28, 2023.

The voter list was unfro­zen last month, providing one more chance to vot­ers to get registered as per their identity cards.

The electoral watchdog made this decision at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commission­er (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. The ECP also asked the general public to uti­lise this final opportuni­ty to ensure their registra­tion, transfers, exclusions, and vote accuracy by Oc­tober 28.

It asked the eligible vot­ers to verify their regis­tration status in the voter lists by texting their Com­puterised National Identi­ty Card (CNIC) to 8300.

According to the ECP, the addresses and contact in­formation for the DECs of­fices across the four prov­inces can be found on the election commission’s website. Voters have the option to download Form-21 (for voter registration or transfer), Form-22 (for raising objections or ad­dressing omissions in vot­ing), and Form-23 (for cor­recting personal details). These forms will be sub­mitted to the appropriate offices of Form Registra­tion Officers and Assistant Registration Officers.

Facilitation desks oper­ated by the Election Com­mission in both Islamabad and its district-level offic­es are actively engaged in accomplishing this as­signment.

Our Staff Reporter

