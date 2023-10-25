Ex-women lawmakers of PTI join IPP

Say choice to align with IPP is entirely voluntary.
LAHORE - Three female members of the PTI, namely Sadia Sohail Rana, Andleeb Abbas, and Sumaira Bokhari, held a meeting with Jahangir Khan Tareen, the Patron In-Chief of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and declared their decision to join the IPP.
Following their meeting with Mr. Tareen, the three women, who had previously been affiliated with the PTI, held a press conference during which they expressed condemnation for the events of May 9 and officially disassociated themselves from their former political party.
During the press conference, they emphasized that their choice to align with the IPP was entirely voluntary. Andleeb Abbas highlighted that despite the change in their political affiliation, they remained committed to the same core cause. She stated, “We have transitioned to a new party but our commitment to their cause remains unwavering.”
In a related development, prominent figures in the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) from Baluchistan, including former ticket holders and district office bearers Jalil Ahmed Khan Musa Khel and Morad Khan Kodezai, paid a visit to the Central Secretariat and announced their decision to join the IPP, along with their colleagues and party workers. Abdul Aleem Khan, the Central President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), spoke during this gathering.
He underscored that the PML-N had been in power for the past four decades, yet the fundamental issues facing the common citizens had remained unresolved. Aleem Khan noted that political parties, whether at the federal or provincial level, had enjoyed consecutive terms in power, but the common people had grown disillusioned with the traditional politics of the PML-N, the People’s Party, and the PTI.
He further emphasized that citizens grappling with inflation and mounting problems were seeking an alternative leadership because, over the past 40 years, the challenges faced by the common man had only escalated.
Aleem welcomed those who had chosen to join the IPP and asserted that electable candidates from various provinces, not just Punjab, were also gravitating towards the party. This, he suggested, was a result of the practical solutions and outlines presented in the IPP’s manifesto to address the nation’s challenges. He expressed optimism regarding the IPP’s prospects in the forthcoming general elections and clarified the party’s focus on fostering development in smaller provinces, especially encouraging the participation of political figures from Baluchistan to ensure comprehensive representation.