Ex-women lawmakers of PTI join IPP

LAHORE - Three female members of the PTI, namely Sadia Sohail Rana, Andleeb Abbas, and Sumaira Bokhari, held a meeting with Jahangir Khan Tareen, the Patron In-Chief of the Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and de­clared their decision to join the IPP.

Following their meeting with Mr. Tareen, the three women, who had previously been affiliated with the PTI, held a press conference during which they expressed condemna­tion for the events of May 9 and offi­cially disassociated themselves from their former political party.

During the press conference, they emphasized that their choice to align with the IPP was entirely vol­untary. Andleeb Abbas highlight­ed that despite the change in their political affiliation, they remained committed to the same core cause. She stated, “We have transitioned to a new party but our commitment to their cause remains unwavering.”

In a related development, prom­inent figures in the Pakistan Mus­lim League-N (PML-N) from Bal­uchistan, including former ticket holders and district office bearers Jalil Ahmed Khan Musa Khel and Morad Khan Kodezai, paid a vis­it to the Central Secretariat and an­nounced their decision to join the IPP, along with their colleagues and party workers. Abdul Aleem Khan, the Central President of the Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), spoke during this gathering.

He underscored that the PML-N had been in power for the past four decades, yet the fundamental issues facing the common citizens had re­mained unresolved. Aleem Khan noted that political parties, wheth­er at the federal or provincial lev­el, had enjoyed consecutive terms in power, but the common people had grown disillusioned with the tradi­tional politics of the PML-N, the Peo­ple’s Party, and the PTI.

He further emphasized that cit­izens grappling with inflation and mounting problems were seeking an alternative leadership because, over the past 40 years, the challenges faced by the common man had only escalated.

Aleem welcomed those who had chosen to join the IPP and assert­ed that electable candidates from various provinces, not just Pun­jab, were also gravitating towards the party. This, he suggested, was a result of the practical solutions and outlines presented in the IPP’s manifesto to address the nation’s challenges. He expressed optimism regarding the IPP’s prospects in the forthcoming general elections and clarified the party’s focus on foster­ing development in smaller prov­inces, especially encouraging the participation of political figures from Baluchistan to ensure com­prehensive representation.