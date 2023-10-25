Experts for robust, financially independent local governments

KARACHI - The experts at a consultative session on Tuesday called for robust, financially independent and inclusive local governments to improve governance and service delivery at the grassroots level for a sustainable social system ensuring a public friendly system to contribute towards nation building. This demand was made during the consultative session organized by the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) and Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) Pakistan to discuss implementation of the Sindh Local Government Act of 2013. Elected representatives, civil society members, media persons, academicians, local government experts, government officials, and representatives from local government training institutes reflected on the intricacies and challenges surrounding local governments in Pakistan, a news release said. During an informative session, CPDI Project Manager Moazzam Ali Janjua provided an in-depth overview of how to institutionalize the climate agenda within the local governments. He highlighted the role that can be played by the local governments in climate change adaptation and mitigation. He stressed for adequate climate financing to local governments to implement strategies and plans to face climate change challenges at the local level and adoption of Green Building Code of Pakistan, 2023 recently notified by the Pakistan Engineering Council. During the panel discussion, former Mayor Karachi Arshad Wohra underscored the pivotal role local bodies play in the democratic framework. He called for a precise definition of Article 141 in Pakistan’s Constitution to ensure an effective distribution of powers. Wohra emphasized the urgency of addressing local government election cases within the Supreme Court, alongside other pressing matters. He argued that citizens should not be required to approach the Chief Minister for local community issues; instead, local councilors should be vested with the authority to resolve such matters at the grassroots level. Wohra further stressed the importance of conducting local government elections regularly and promptly. He highlighted that a constitutional amendment is indispensable to empower local governments, ultimately resolving critical community issues within the province.