Friday, October 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Franchise cricket is all about learning new skills, says Chamari Atapattu

Franchise cricket is all about learning new skills, says Chamari Atapattu
Web Sports Desk
6:26 PM | October 25, 2023
Sports

Atapattu Mudiyanselage Chamari Jayangani has said that Franchise cricket is not all about money, it's about learning new skills, and culture and getting experience.

In a presser, she said: I know many women players from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka who are keen to feature in WBBL due to the standard and pace of cricket over here. I would urge franchises to give more South Asian girls an opportunity to shine in WBBL. WBBL is one of the best franchise leagues and I will take this knowledge to the young players of Sri Lanka. Kavish Dilhari, Vishmi and Harshita from Sri Lanka should be in the world's franchise leagues, she added.

She further said that Cricket Sri Lanka is also planning to organize a T10 Women's league in Sri Lanka in December. It would likely be a four-franchise-based tournament. I have a good relationship with England's Heather Knight and not getting any banter from Heather Knight. She is controlling the squad very well here in Sydney Thunders.

AC judge Muhammad Bashir to retire on March 14, 2024

Always try to lead from the front when I wear a blue jersey from Sri Lanka. A message to all the young girls is to just focus on the present and play fearless. Don't think about the future, she asserted.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023