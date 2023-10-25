Free medical camp at Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE - A free medical camp was arranged on the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to provide modern medical facilities to the prisoners.
Checkups of 96 prisoners were conducted and free eye operations of some prisoners were also recommended by the doctors. Four doctors conducted a detailed medical check-up of the prisoners and provided free eye drops and other medicines to them. It may be added here that then prisoners had appealed to CM Mohsin Naqvi to establish a medical camp during his visit to the jail.