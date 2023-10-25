Saturday, October 28, 2023
Free medical camp at Kot Lakhpat Jail

Our Staff Reporter
October 25, 2023
LAHORE  -  A free medical camp was arranged on the direc­tion of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to provide modern med­ical facilities to the prisoners. 

Checkups of 96 prisoners were conducted and free eye operations of some prisoners were also recommended by the doctors. Four doctors con­ducted a detailed medical check-up of the prisoners and provided free eye drops and other medicines to them. It may be added here that then prisoners had appealed to CM Mohsin Naqvi to establish a medical camp during his visit to the jail.

