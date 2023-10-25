Gas Price Surge

The recent decision by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet to approve a substantial hike in natural gas prices has sent shockwaves through Pakistan’s consumer and industrial sectors. This significant move, which is set to be implemented on November 1, marks a dramatic escalation in gas prices, with some rates surging by up to 194 percent. While the ECC’s decision is undoubtedly a response to the growing deficit and depleting natural gas reserves in the country, it raises concerns about the impact on the average citizen and businesses.

The decision, which Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar presided over, comes after Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) reported a combined deficit of Rs 46 billion for the period from July to September. The dire financial situation of these gas companies has undoubtedly influenced the government’s choice to pass on the burden to consumers.

Domestic consumers, both protected and non-protected, will bear the brunt of these price hikes. Fixed monthly charges for protected consumers will witness a monumental increase, jumping from a mere Rs10 to Rs400. For non-protected consumers, the charges have seen a considerable rise, with the first category surging from Rs460 to Rs1,000 and the second category escalating from Rs460 to Rs2,000. While tariff rates for protected consumers remain unchanged, the monthly charges alone will result in a significant increase in annual bills.

The depletion of natural gas reserves, with an estimated annual decline rate of 5-7 percent, necessitates measures to ensure sustainable usage. However, such substantial price hikes, especially for residential consumers, can have a cascading effect on the cost of living and business operations. The increase in rates for bulk and commercial consumers, including cement factories, CNG stations, and export industries, will undoubtedly add to the operational expenses of these sectors.

Amid these gas price hikes, the ECC’s decision to address wheat and urea imports to meet domestic shortages and stimulate strategic reserves is a proactive move. Ensuring the continuous supply of gas to the fertiliser industry and sharing the importation costs with provinces are essential to maintaining food security in the country.

Furthermore, the establishment of the National Credit Guarantee Company Ltd. Reflects an effort to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and boost economic growth. Access to credit support is vital for the growth of SMEs, which play a crucial role in driving economic development.