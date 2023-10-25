Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rate decreases

Gold rate decreases
APP
October 25, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs209,200 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs209,600 the previous day of trad­ing. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also de­creased by Rs343 to Rs179,355 from Rs179,698 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs164,409 from Rs164,723, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram sil­ver remained constant at Rs.2,550 and Rs.2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $1,995 from $2,001, the As­sociation reported.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023