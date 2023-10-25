Governor congratulates Pak Army on successful Ghauri Weapon System test

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan Army on the successful test of Ghauri Weapon System. The successful experience would increase the strategic capabilities of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and prove to be a significant milestone in the defence of the country, he wrote on the X. According to Governor House statement, Kamran Tessori also congratulated all the scientists and Engineers for this successful experiment.

GOVERNOR GIVES UMRAH TICKET TO PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED BOY

The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori gave a Umrah ticket to a physically challenged boy Syed Jan Alam here at the Governor House on Tuesday. The child hit the bell of hope and expressed his desire to go for Umrah. The Governor also announced a cash of Rs50000 for the boy. Jan Alam thanked the Governor.

BOP PRESIDENT CALLS ON GOVERNOR

The President of Bank of Punjab (BoP) Zafar Masood called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Tuesday. They discussed the provision of facilities to those, who were taking IT courses under the Governor’s initiative. They also discussed financing the students. The BoP President assured the Governor of his cooperation in this regard.

KIRGHISTAN’S ENVOY CALLS ON GOVERNOR

Kirghista’s diplomat Melis Moldaliey called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Tuesday. They discussed Pak-Kirghistan relations, steps to strengthen them, exchange of delegations in various fields, investment opportunities in Sindh and other issues of mutual interests.

The governor said that Kirghistan had made development, adding there was room for cooperation in various fields between the two countries.