Govt raises RLNG prices by 3.87pc for consumers of SNGPL, SSGC

ISLAMABAD-The government Tuesday increased re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) prices by up to $50.81 per million metric british thermal units (MMBtu) or 3.87 percent for the consumers of both the Sui Gas companies.

A notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said that the price of RLNG for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has increased by $0.496 per MMBtu (or 3.87pc) from the previous month, while for consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) it has been increased by $0.508 per MMBtu (or 3.8pc) compared to September prices. “In accordance with the Policy Guidelines of the Federal Government, Ogra has determined the RLNG prices for Sui Gas companies, effective from October 1st, 2023,” the spokesperson for Ogra stated. The increase in RLNG prices is attributed to the rise in Brent prices in the international market, he said. Since LNG prices are associated with the price of crude oil, any fluctuations in the price of crude oil would also affect gas prices.

As per the provisional RLNG prices announced by Ogra, for the month of October, the weighted average sale price for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers has been set at $13.3332 per million metric british thermal units (MMBtu), while Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) consumers will be charged $13.8716 per MMBtu. In September, the RLNG prices set by OGRA were $12.8366 per MMBtu for SNGPL consumers and $13.3636 per MMBtu for SSGC consumers. It is worth noting that during last 10 months of 2023, Ogra had slashed RLNG prices seven times, while increase it three times including May, September, and October. The tariff of RLNG started declining in January, with a reduction of up to 2.2 percent.

This was followed by further decreases of 4.3 percent in February, 3.16 percent in March, and 0.47 percent in April. The price increased by 1.3 percent in May 2023 but then decreased again in June (2.55 percent), July (1.5 percent), and August (1.3 percent). In September, there was an increase of 3.08 percent in the price of the product.

The prices for RLNG include several elements, such as charges for LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins for state-owned importers, namely Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). These prices were determined based on the import of eight cargoes by PSO and one cargo by PLL.

For October PSO and PLL procured nine LNG cargoes. PSO procured eight LNG cargoes through two long-term contracts with Qatar. The pricing mechanisms of these contracts are set at 13.37 percent and 10.20 percent of Brent crude oil prices, respectively. While PLL procured one LNG cargo at 12.14 percent of Brent oil.