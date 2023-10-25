Gull guides Pakistan Women A to 8-wicket win over West Indies A

LAHORE -Rameen Shamim-led Pakistan Women A defeated Rashada Williams-led West Indies Women A by 8 wickets in the first one-day of the three-match series here at Ghani Glass Ground on Tuesday.
West Indies Women A won the toss and invited the home side to bat first. Right-handed batter Gull Feroza’s half-century (62, 101b, 4x4s) allowed Pakistan Women A to get to 174 before being dismissed in 49.3 overs. Young opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar struck 17 off 40 balls, hitting two fours. Cherry-Ann Fraser grabbed three wickets and Zaida James got two.
In return, West Indies Women A were dismissed for 166 in 45.2 overs, falling nine runs short of the target. Shabika Gajnabi (29, 44b, 3x4s) was the highest scorer for the touring side. Captain Rashada Williams gathered 27 off 39 balls, including two fours. Saima Malik, Anosha Nasir and the skipper herself claimed two wickets each. The second one-day match between Pakistan Women A and West Indies Women A will be played on October 26 at the same venue.