Gull guides Pakistan Women A to 8-wicket win over West Indies A

LAHORE -Rameen Shamim-led Pakistan Women A defeated Rashada Wil­liams-led West Indies Women A by 8 wickets in the first one-day of the three-match series here at Ghani Glass Ground on Tuesday.

West Indies Women A won the toss and invited the home side to bat first. Right-handed batter Gull Feroza’s half-cen­tury (62, 101b, 4x4s) allowed Pakistan Women A to get to 174 before being dismissed in 49.3 overs. Young opening batter Sha­waal Zulfiqar struck 17 off 40 balls, hitting two fours. Cherry-Ann Fraser grabbed three wickets and Zaida James got two.

In return, West In­dies Women A were dismissed for 166 in 45.2 overs, falling nine runs short of the tar­get. Shabika Gajnabi (29, 44b, 3x4s) was the highest scorer for the touring side. Captain Ra­shada Williams gathered 27 off 39 balls, including two fours. Saima Malik, Anosha Nasir and the skipper herself claimed two wickets each. The second one-day match between Pakistan Women A and West Indies Wom­en A will be played on October 26 at the same venue.