Hyderabad Mayor seeks written reports of water supply woes from chairmen of town municipal corporations

HYDERABAD-The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has directed the chairmen of all Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) to prepare and submit in writing complaints pertaining to the water supply issues in the district. He was chairing a meeting at the secretariat of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) with the HDA’s Director General Zahid Hussain Shar, Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Anjum Saeed, Director Finance WASA Mohsin Jaffery and chairmen of TMCs, among others, in attendance. He asked the chairmen to hold meetings with the officials of WASA and Public Health Engineering Department in their respective towns to identify the water supply-related complaints. Shoro assured that he would visit the localities about which he received complaints in writing.

The Mayor advised WASA to replicate the mechanism of the HMC under which the corporation’s workforce had been divided into nine TMCs in order to divide the agency’s around 3,000 workers in the same way. Shoro asked the local government representatives to sensitize the citizens against throwing solid waste in the sewage drains. He said the garbage bins should be placed in all such areas where people were still dumping waste in the open. The Mayor said during the preparation of Hyderabad’s master plan all the elected representatives and the stakeholders would be taken on board to ensure that a comprehensive development plan could be formed.