ICCI delegation visits US, Egypt to explore business opportunities

ISLAMABAD-A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Ameer Hamza, Convener, ICCI Delegations Committee, visited USA and participated in the 3-day Florida International Medical Expo (FIME), Miami to explore opportunities for business collaborations with US counterparts and identify the potential for Pakistani healthcare products in the US market.

Over 13500 health professionals from 116 countries participated in the Expo and over 1150 exhibitors showcased various healthcare products. The Expo provided a good opportunity to the ICCI delegation to network with the participants, exchange knowledge and see the breakthroughs and products being introduced in the healthcare industry. Faseeh Ullah Khan, Imtiaz Abbasi, Ashfaq Hussain Chatha, Hamayun Kabir, Zia Khalid Chaudhry, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and others were in the ICCI delegation. The delegation held meetings with the representatives of healthcare industry, manufacturers of USA and representatives of US Commercial Service to explore the possibilities of increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and the USA.

Ameer Hamza, Convener, ICCI Delegations Committee, said that the exports of goods of USA in 2022 were over $2 trillion and imports were over $3 trillion, but the bilateral trade between Pakistan and USA in 2022 was just around $7-8 billion, which is not in commensuration with the actual potential of both countries. He stressed that both countries should encourage frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of bilateral trade promotion. He said that the visit of ICCI delegation to USA to attend the 3-days Florida International Medical Expo would help open up new avenues of business collaboration between the two countries.

Another delegation of ICCI led by Ameer Hamza, Convener, ICCI Delegations Committee visited Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt to explore the Egyptian market for trade and exports. The delegation also met with the owner of the 5-star resort Parrotel Lagoon across the Middle East. The delegation discussed the prospects for promoting tourism cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt. The delegation invited the investors from Egypt to explore JVs and investment in tourism and other sectors of Pakistan’s economy, which offer huge investment potential to foreign investors. Zulqarnain Abbasi, Convener, ICCI Tourism Committee, Maqsood Tabish and others part of the ICCI delegation.