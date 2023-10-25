IHRA continues surprise visits to HCEs

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) on Tuesday continued its surprise visits to various healthcare establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to IHRA, the inspection teams carried out inspections of 88 Healthcare Establishments in different areas of ICT during the past four weeks.

Mustehsan Medical Center, City Medical Center, Ahmed Labs and Blood Bank, Habib Medical Center, Dua Rehabilitation Center, Axis Dental clinic and dental lab were sealed due to malpractices like not getting registration with IHRA, unhygienic conditions and absence of proper waste management system, keeping expired kits and reagents and unqualified staff rendering medical services.

The IHRA suspended the services of six HCEs over different medical non-compliances.

Hello Esthetics Hair and Skin Studio, Iqbal Pathology Lab (Inside Mishal Clinic), Dr. Neelam Ayub- Skin Aesthetics and Laser Clinic, Ayaz Hope Clinic, Tooth Care Dental Clinic, Civic Care Hospital were suspended.

Similarly, 54 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliances and instructed to comply with the directions given by inspections team.

As many as 17 HCEs were found closed upon arrival by inspection teams.

Five Healthcare Establishments were recommended for registration and revocation of suspension.