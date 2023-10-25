Friday, October 27, 2023
Inter Division National Basketball semis today 

STAFF REPORT
October 25, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Peshawar will take on Islam­abad in the first semifinal while Lahore will face Faisala­bad in the second semifinal of the Inter Division National Basketball Championship Grade A quarterfinals at Paki­stan Sports Complex, Islam­abad. Lahore division out­classed Islamabad by 78-50 with Taimour Mehdi scoring 14 and Safiullah 12 for Lahore while Ashrab Butt scored 14 points for Islamabad. In the second match, Peshawar Di­vision defeated Faisalabad by 58-41 with Faisal Bakhtawar scoring 18 points and Abdul Wahab 16. In the third match, Karachi outpaced Gujranwala by 64-58 while Rawalpindi thumped Hazara by 88-42. 

