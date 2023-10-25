International Industries hosts event

KARACHI-International Industries Limited, a leading player in the construction industry, hosted a highly successful event at a local hotel recently, bringing together key professionals and stakeholders from the construction and building sector.

The event aimed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange within the construction segment. IIL’s Institutional sales team extended invitations to over 30 industry professionals, including consultants and prominent builders. The event featured distinguished speakers who shared valuable insights into the industry. Additionally, the QA Technical team provided in-depth knowledge during their respective presentations.

One of the highlights of the event was an engaging Q&A session, where participants had the opportunity to discuss product improvements, and upcoming projects, and engage in a general discourse about the construction industry. This interactive session provided a platform for fruitful insights and constructive discussions.