Israeli strikes martyr 700 Gazans in a day as ceasefire remains elusive

Palestinian health ministry says streets have become cemeteries, hospitals are turning into morgues n 40 medical centres suspend operations n Palestinian death toll surpasses 5,791, including 2,360 children and 1,292 women.

GAZA - Israeli airstrikes in food, water, and fu­el-strapped Gaza have resulted in 700 deaths, which is the highest 24-hour death toll since the start of the siege of the city where streets have become cemeteries and the hospitals are turn­ing into morgues, the Palestinian health min­istry said on Tuesday.

United Nations agen­cies made an urgent plea for unrestricted emergency aid to enter Gaza, stressing that the current delivery lev­els were inadequate to support the Palestin­ian population affected by the relentless Israe­li bombardment.

The Israeli military claimed to have struck more than 400 Hamas fighters targets, result­ing in the deaths of nu­merous fighters. Still, they acknowledged that eradicating Hamas, which launched a dead­ly cross-border attack on October 7, would re­quire additional time.

Physicians in the war-torn Gaza Tuesday re­ported that alongside the war-wounded hun­dreds of patients are pouring into hospitals with symptoms of ill­nesses resulting from severe overcrowding and inadequate sanita­tion conditions in the shelters amid the heavi­est-ever Israeli bombing.

This situation has arisen as a consequence of over 1.4 million indi­viduals seeking refuge in temporary shelters due to the most intense bombardment ever wit­nessed in Israel. Nu­merous humanitari­an organisations have consistently raised con­cerns about a looming public health crisis in this densely populated Palestinian region.

Israel has told every­body living in the northern half of the 45km-long Gaza Strip to move south but its strikes have flattened districts throughout the enclave.

With all hospitals running out of fuel to power their genera­tors, doctors have warned that critical equipment, like incuba­tors for newborns, risk stop­ping. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said 40 medical cen­tres had suspended operations at a time when the bombard­ment and displacement are putting increased stress on the system.

It remains under an Israeli blockade that has led to a scar­city of electricity, potable wa­ter, and fuel, with only limited UN-supplied food and medical aid entering the area.

“The crowding of civilians and the fact that most schools used as shelters are housing lots of people, it’s a prime breeding ground for disease to spread,” said Nahed Abu Taaema, a pub­lic health doctor at Nasser Hos­pital in Khan Younis.

Despite the release of el­derly hostages by Hamas on Monday night, the Gaza health ministry officials reported on Tuesday that at least 704 peo­ple were martyred in Israeli strikes in the besieged terri­tory in the last 24 hours, with more than 140 lives lost over­night, as relentless bombing continued in Rafah and Khan Younis areas.

Palestinian death toll from Is­rael’s attacks on Gaza has sur­passed 5,791, including 2,360 children and 1,292 women, while 16,297 others were in­jured, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 60% of Gaza resi­dents needed food aid even be­fore the latest Israeli bombing campaign started on October 7 in the wake of deadly Hamas at­tacks inside Israel.

HOSPITALS SHUTTING DOWN

The World Health Organiza­tion (WHO) warned that a third of Gaza hospitals were not oper­ating. “We are on our knees ask­ing for that sustained, scaled up, protected humanitarian opera­tion,” said WHO regional emer­gencies head Rick Brennan.

The private Indonesian Hos­pital, the biggest in north Gaza, said on Tuesday it had switched off everything except the last vi­tal departments such as the In­tensive Care Unit.

The only other hospital that had still been serving patients in northern Gaza, Beit Hanoun Hospital, stopped operations because of the intense bom­bardment of the town, the Pal­estinian Health Ministry said.

“If the hospital doesn’t get fuel, this is going to be a death sentence against the patients in northern Gaza,” said Atef al-Kahlout, the hospital’s director.

‘FULL DISMANTLING’ OF HAMAS

Israel said on Tuesday dozens of Hamas fighters were left dead overnight in strikes on Gaza and that it had no intention of eas­ing its bombardment of the be­sieged Palestinian enclave.

The US has urged Israel to provide more aid to Gaza, which is facing a humanitarian crisis due to intense Israeli attacks.

However, there is no im­mediate prospect of a cease­fire in the bloodiest episode of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in decades. Israeli troops are awaiting orders for a ground in­vasion, complicated by hostage concerns.

The Israeli military said it had hit more than 400 targets in Gaza overnight and killed doz­ens of Hamas fighters, includ­ing three deputy battalion com­manders. Among the targets hit was a tunnel that allowed Hamas to infiltrate Israel from the sea and Hamas command centres in mosques, it said. Reu­ters could not immediately veri­fy the report.

Wide areas of Gaza have been flattened by Israeli bombs, forc­ing more than one million resi­dents to seek shelter elsewhere in the territory. With food, clean water, medicine and fuel fast running out, the United Nations and aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe and pleaded for supplies to be allowed in.

Earlier, Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi suggested Israel had no inten­tion of curbing its strikes. “We want to bring Hamas to a state of full dismantling,” Halevi said in a statement. “We are well pre­pared for the ground operations in the south,” he added. “Troops who have more time are better prepared, and that is what we are doing now.” Medical officials in Gaza said dozens of Palestin­ians were martyred or wound­ed overnight across the enclave, mostly in southern Gaza, due to the Israeli bombing. At least 15 houses were destroyed.

US TO COUNSEL ISRAELI FORCES

As Israel Defence Forces (IDF) prepare for a ground invasion of Gaza, US Marine Corps Lt Gen James Glynn, ex-commander of Marine Forces Special Opera­tions Command, is set to coun­sel the Israeli forces on their current operations, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

The US official, who broke the news, revealed that Glynn, the deputy commandant for Man­power and Reserve Affairs, can offer advice on the “big picture” surrounding the Gaza conflict.

With decades of experience, including commanding Marine Forces Special Operations Com­mand (MARSOC) and combat experience in Iraq.

National Security Coun­cil spokesperson John Kirby would not confirm Glynn’s posi­tion when asked whether Glynn would be advising the Israelis.

Instead, Kirby told reporters Monday that the Biden adminis­tration had sent to Israel “a few relevant military officers” who had “the kind of experience that we believe is appropriate to the sorts of operations that Israel is conducting and may conduct in the future.” Obama cautions Is­rael against civilian casualties

Israel’s military said it was preparing for “unrelenting at­tacks” to dismantle Hamas while former US president Barack Obama warned that “any Israeli military strategy that ig­nores the human costs could ul­timately backfire.”

In a rare commentary on a for­eign policy dilemma, Obama, a former US president, cautioned Israel not to alienate genera­tions of Palestinians by causing so many civilian losses in retali­ation against Hamas.

“Any Israeli military strategy that ignores the human costs could ultimately backfire. Al­ready, thousands of Palestinians have been killed in the bombing of Gaza, many of them children. Hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes,” Obama said in a statement post­ed on social media.

HAMAS RELEASES TWO MORE HOSTAGES

Hamas on Monday freed two Israeli women among the more than 200 hostages taken during its October 7 attack. They were the third and fourth hostages to be released. According to Reu­ters, Israeli Chief of Staff Lieu­tenant General Herzi Halevi is­sued a statement suggesting that Israel had no intention of curbing its strikes on the dense­ly populated Gaza Strip and hinting that it was well pre­pared for a ground assault.

“We want to bring Hamas to a state of full dismantling,” Halevi said late Monday.

“The path is a path of unrelent­ing attacks, damaging Hamas everywhere and in every way. We are well prepared for the ground operations in the south,” he added, referring to southern Israel, which abuts Gaza.