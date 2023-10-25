JI announces anti-Israel protest outside US mission in Lahore on Oct 29

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has announced the party will hold a protest demonstration in favour of the Palestinians outside the US Consulate General in Lahore on October 29 (Sunday).

Sirajul Haq, during a Palestine conference here on Wednesday, highlighted the significance of Gaza, saying it was as important to Pakistan as the occupied valley of Kashmir.

He estimated that nearly 0.3 million Israeli soldiers were occupying Gaza, adding that thousands of Palestinians were currently languishing in Israeli captivity.

Siraj voiced concern that the ongoing battle might take the form of third world war, if Israeli atrocities went on unabatedly.

The JI chief reiterated his call for Muslim rulers to come forward to save the innocent Palestinians of Gaza, stating, “We must step out of our confines to play an active role in cessation of the ongoing Israli aggression.”

Drawing attention to US patronage of Israel, Siraj said while US President Joe Biden had openly warned that America was standing by the Zionists, the Muslim world had also declared their unequivocal support for their Palestinian brethren. “We will not leave them alone,” declared Siraj.

He also called for an economic boycott of Israeli companies and their products and services.