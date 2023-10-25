JIC meets at commissioner office

Rawalpindi-The third level meeting of Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) held at Commissioner Officer here on Tuesday. During the meeting, the divisional administration in collaboration with intelligence and other law enforcement agencies finalized the arrangements to expel illegal Afghans immigrants (approximately 24,018 in numbers) from Rawalpindi Division’s six districts including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Murree and Talagang, six days ahead of deadline to deport illegal Afghans who residing in the country.

According to the data collected so far, the number of illegal residents across the division is around 24,018. Out of this, 10,000 in Attock district, 1200 in Chakwal district, 818 in Jhelum district and 12,000 in Rawalpindi district have been identified as illegal persons who do not even have any identity document.

According to details, the high level meeting of the JIC held in Commissioner Office with Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha along with Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali and finalized the plan to evict foreign nationals. Director Local Government Syed Subtain Kazmi, Syed Hasan Raza Census Department, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, Intelligence Bureau, Special Branch, Nadra and other concerned departments attended meeting in person while Deputy Commissioner Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal participated via video link.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that the data of foreign nationals residing illegally throughout the division is in finalising stage. Afghan nationals were given the deadline of October 31, 2023 and since the given date is approaching, stern action will be started from November 1, 2023.

He directed that the Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of the all districts of Rawalpindi Division should submit their final list to the Commissioner’s office after having a tally with the rest of the security agencies. Along with this, a specific place should be identified where these foreigners are to be assembled, all the arrangements for their stay, food and drink and dropping them to the Torkham border should be completed immediately.

He said that before this operation, a strong awareness campaign was launched by the administration that the illegally staying foreigners across the division should go back on their own or else a massive crackdown would be done.

He said that no one will be abused, but no illegal resident foreigner will be allowed to stay here. Speaking on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that the government has approved the issuance of eviction orders under the Foreign Act from November 1.

“Arrest, detention and deportation of Afghan nationals have been decided under the Foreign Act,” he said. Syed Khurram further said that under-trial and convicted Afghan citizens under trial in serious crimes will not be deported, while under-trial and convicted Afghan citizens in minor crimes will be deported.

“Afghans arrested from Punjab will be sent to Rawalpindi for deportation and then will be transferred to the established center. He said that illegally staying Afghans have no option but to leave Pakistan till October 31,” he said.