Journalist Protection Committee meeting held

LAHORE - First meeting of the Punjab Jour­nalist Protection Coordination Committee was held at the Central Police Office, in which besides IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Member Committee Punjab Journalist Safety Coalition (Punjab Chapter) Iqbal Khattak, President Pakistan Fed­eral Union of Journalists Afzal Butt, President Punjab Union of Journal­ists Shehzad Hussain Butt, repre­sentative of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Arslan Tahir and representative of Secretary Infor­mation and Culture Punjab, Director News DGPR QudratUllah attended. Convener Committee DIG Security Kamran Adil informed IG Punjab about the objectives and working of the Punjab Journalist Protection Coordination Committee.