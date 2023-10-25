Journalist Protection Committee meeting held

LAHORE - First meeting of the Punjab Journalist Protection Coordination Committee was held at the Central Police Office, in which besides IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Member Committee Punjab Journalist Safety Coalition (Punjab Chapter) Iqbal Khattak, President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Afzal Butt, President Punjab Union of Journalists Shehzad Hussain Butt, representative of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Arslan Tahir and representative of Secretary Information and Culture Punjab, Director News DGPR QudratUllah attended. Convener Committee DIG Security Kamran Adil informed IG Punjab about the objectives and working of the Punjab Journalist Protection Coordination Committee.