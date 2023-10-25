Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Killer air

October 25, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Air pollution in Pakistan and across South Asia is a grave concern, significantly reducing life expectancy and adversely impact­ing the overall quality of life. These distressing revelations are brought to light in the University of Chica­go’s annual Air Quality Life In­dex (AQLI) report. This document serves as a resounding wake-up call, not only to policymakers with­in Pakistan but also to the broader South Asian region.

The report underscores that South Asia is now the global epi­centre of pollution, emphasising that pollution is not merely an environmental issue; it is a pro­found public health crisis. Lahore, often dubbed Pakistan’s most pol­luted city, faces an alarming real­ity. According to weather reports, residents of Punjab’s capital and those living in Sheikhupura, Ka­sur, and Peshawar are witnessing a staggering reduction in their life expectancy by approximate­ly 7 years due to the dire state of air quality.

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

This stark reality places South Asia at the forefront of a health crisis caused by polluted air. The AQLI study makes a crucial ob­servation, highlighting that with political will and the allocation of necessary resources, positive change is indeed possible.

SHAMSA NADIL,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023