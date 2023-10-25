Killer air

Air pollution in Pakistan and across South Asia is a grave concern, significantly reducing life expectancy and adversely impacting the overall quality of life. These distressing revelations are brought to light in the University of Chicago’s annual Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report. This document serves as a resounding wake-up call, not only to policymakers within Pakistan but also to the broader South Asian region.
The report underscores that South Asia is now the global epicentre of pollution, emphasising that pollution is not merely an environmental issue; it is a profound public health crisis. Lahore, often dubbed Pakistan’s most polluted city, faces an alarming reality. According to weather reports, residents of Punjab’s capital and those living in Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Peshawar are witnessing a staggering reduction in their life expectancy by approximately 7 years due to the dire state of air quality.
This stark reality places South Asia at the forefront of a health crisis caused by polluted air. The AQLI study makes a crucial observation, highlighting that with political will and the allocation of necessary resources, positive change is indeed possible.
SHAMSA NADIL,
Karachi.