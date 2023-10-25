Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament officially commences

LAHORE - The Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Polo Tournament 2023 officially commenced under the auspices of Lahore Polo Club here on Tuesday, marking a historic occasion for both women’s participation and awareness for breast cancer.

The announcement was made by the President of Lahore Polo Club (LPC), Azam Hayat Noon, and was attended by key figures including Imran Zahid, COO of Lahore Smart City, Zahid Arif, CFO, and Umar Aftab, CEO of Pink Ribbon Pakistan, among others. The event was graced by the presence of LPC’s executive committee members, senior members, and women players from across the globe.

Azam Hayat Noon emphasized the landmark nature of this tour­nament, highlighting the pres­ence of 15 women players in a first-of-its-kind four-goal com­petition with 15 teams. “Total 13 foreign female players, hail­ing from countries like America, England, Australia, Holland, and Iran, have converged on Lahore for this significant event, aimed at raising breast cancer aware­ness under the banner of Pink Ribbon Pakistan. Two Pakistani female players are also part of this international gathering.”

The tournament’s unique feature includes the inclusion of one female player in each team. The 15 teams are divided into two groups: Group A with seven teams and Group B with eight teams. Group A featuring Lahore Smart City, The Noorpur Bandobast, ZS, Master Paints, FG Polo Team, Remington Pharma, and Diamond Paints while Pool B consists of Pebble Breaker, DS Polo/Sheikhoo, Black Horse Paints, Newage Cables, Platinum Homes, Barry’s, Guard Group, and Rijas Polo. The tournament will culminate in a grand final on Sunday (October 29) following a week of thrilling competitions.

Imran Zahid, COO of Lahore Smart City, highlighted the company’s long-standing con­nection with polo, emphasiz­ing their support for this regal sport and their commitment to spreading awareness about breast cancer through this an­nual tournament. He pledged to continue endorsing positive activities in the future.

Umar Aftab, CEO of Pink Rib­bon Pakistan, thanked Lahore Polo Club, Lahore Smart City, and foreign female players for their support in raising awareness for breast cancer. He acknowledged the vital work done by Pink Rib­bon Hospital in combating this disease. The women players ex­pressed their honor to partici­pate in the Lahore Polo Club and commended the tournament’s positive cause. They praised La­hore’s beauty, hospitality, and eagerly anticipated a competi­tive and enjoyable week of polo.

Meanwhile, four matches were also played here at Lahore Polo Club ground. In the first match of the day, Master Paints edged out ZS team 7-6 while the second match of the day saw Newage Cables outpacing Master Paints Black 8-3½. Then Rijas Polo outsmarted Guard Group 5-3 and Platinum Homes thumped Barry’s 12½-5.