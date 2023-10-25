LHC finds CCPO Lahore’s reply unsatisfactory

LHC adjourns hearing of case till Oct 27.

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday found CCPO Lahore Bilal Sadique Kamyana’s reply unsatisfactory in a contempt petition filed by prominent fashion designer Khadija against the high rank police offi­cials over taking her into custody in another May 9 incidents related case. A hearing was held on Khadija Shah’s petition for contempt of court against IG Pun­jab, CCPO Lahore and others officers of police depart­ment on the second consecutive day here on Tues­day. The single member bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard Khadija Shah’s petition. CCPO La­hore on Tuesday through a written reply submitted in the Lahore High Court argued that the permission to interrogate Khadija Shah was obtained from the Anti Terrorism Court Lahore (ATC) judge.

CCPO Lahore in his reply submitted in the court said that Khadija Shah’s employee was arrested on October 18, Khadija Shah was being investigated in the light of the statements of the co-accused. In his reply, the CCPO further stated that permission was obtained from the ATC judge to conduct the investi­gation in the light of Miss Shah’s employee statement against her, and after conducting the investigation, investigating officer produced her before the court to seek her physical remand. CCPO Lahore pleaded to the court seeking disposal of the contempt petition filed against him and other high rank police officials.

However, the LHC judge termed the reply sub­mitted by CCPO as unsatisfactory and directed him to submit his answer again while adjourning the hearing of the case till October 27. The LHC had sought replies from police authorities to the con­tempt petition. The court observed that the police had reported that accused Khadija Shah was nomi­nated in only two cases related to May-9 violence but why she had been arrested in another May-9 case now. To which, the CCPO replied that the po­lice had recently arrested three accused, in con­nection with May-9 violence, who claimed that the accused Khadija Shah incited them to create law and order situation in case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest on May-9.