Madonna still not ‘really well’ amid celebration tour

ANTWERP-Madonna still couldn’t believe being able to perform after health scare, and admits to still not feeling “really well.” “Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” she said in a video shared by a fan from her “Celebration” tour stop at Antwerp, Belgium Tuesday.

“So, it’s a miracle that I’m here right now,” she exclaims. The Queen of Pop credited her late mother, who died from breast cancer at age 30, for looking over her. “My mother, God bless her, she must be watching over me,” Madonna continued with teary eyes. “She said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go.’” The Grammy winner, 65, wondered about her mother’s dying days and “how lonely she must have felt laying in a hospital, knowing that she wasn’t going to live.” “I was given another chance,” she added. “So I’m very grateful for that.”

The Vogue singer, who started off her tour in London on Oct. 14, also expressed that she wasn’t fully recovered. “I must tell you, I don’t feel really well right now, but I can’t complain ’cause I’m alive,” she said. “Thank God for my children and all of you for your love and support, I really appreciate it.” Madonna made her stage comeback a few months after her bacterial infection-related ICU admission.