Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta ten, Gilgit and Murree eight degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar and Shopian, while dry weather in Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula .

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama seven degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus three, Shopian six and Baramula eight degree centigrade.