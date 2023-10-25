Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
9:15 AM | October 25, 2023
National

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta ten, Gilgit and Murree eight  degree centigrade.      

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather  is expected  in Srinagar and Shopian, while dry weather in Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula .

Temperature recorded this morning: 

Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama seven degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus three, Shopian six and Baramula eight  degree centigrade.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023