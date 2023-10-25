Mir Hamza, Saim power Karachi Whites to massive lead in QeAT final

LAHORE - Left-arm pacer Mir Hamza took a five-wicket haul to book Fais­alabad Region on a modest total before Saim Ayub’s century in the second innings propelled Ka­rachi Whites to attain a massive lead in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) final here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Karachi Whites scored 238-5 in their second innings while Fais­alabad failed to make much of an impact with just 124 in their first innings, losing their remain­ing six batters during the early hours of the day. Opening bat­ter Khurram Manzoor was clean bowled by Khurram Shahzad on the first ball of the innings while Saim continued to play well until the 57th over with 109 off 179 emerging as the inning’s only centurion scoring 12 fours and one six. Saim became the first batter to score a double century and a hundred in a QEAT final.

Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq both recorded half-centuries with Shan making a 51 off just 26 balls before losing his wicket as a result of a run-out while Asad Shafiq went on to play towards the end of the day with 60 not out off 140 balls. The baton soon passed over to skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed who scored one run off six balls before the end of the day.

Earlier, Faisalabad batters M Irfan Khan and Ali Shan had picked up from yesterday’s in­nings making 32 off 33 and nine off 11, respectively. Ali Asfand struck only 5 while Khurram Shahzad made 3. Karachi Whites Mir Hamza registered his 29th first-class five-wicket haul while Shahnawaz Dahani took his ca­reer-best figures of 4-50.