NAB retrieves 1,094 acres of land worth Rs 1.3 billion from 57 encroachers in Sukkur

SUKKUR-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has achieved a significant milestone by successfully reclaiming 1094 acres of forest land in Taluka Nara, District Sukkur. This land, valued at Rs. 1,312.800 million, was recovered from 57 influential individuals through their unwavering efforts. This accomplishment follows the initiation of an inquiry against Forest Department officers, officials, and other parties in Sukkur. The directive for this inquiry came from the Sindh High Court Bench in Sukkur, dated April 28, 2020, under CP No. 1115/2009.

The court instructed the Chairman of NAB and DG NAB Sukkur to investigate matters related to encroachment, illegal allocations, and unauthorized land transfers in Sindh’s forested areas. As part of this process, revenue authorities have canceled allotment entries that were previously in the names of private individuals. This forest land has now been officially recorded in the name of the Forest Department, Government of Sindh. Throughout this exhaustive inquiry, NAB Sukkur gathered pertinent records from both the Revenue and Forest Department regarding the illegal allocation of forest land to influential individuals. NAB Sukkur collaborated with various federal and Sindh government departments to ensure the successful recovery of the forest land.