Need for a brighter future

Hassan Jamali, a place where Government Boys High School in District Shaheed Benazirabad was the alma mater of many students who succeeded in their respective fields like doctors, engineers, bureaucrats, lawyers, and so forth, was once revered as a beacon of hope for students from ten villages seeking quality education. Its skilled management and trained teachers made it an educational haven. However, today, this esteemed institution finds itself in dire straits, struggling with an alarming lack of resources. The primary issues plaguing the school are the absence of a reliable electricity supply, a functioning science lab, a well-equipped computer lab, a library, and the scarcity of specialist teachers in crucial subjects such as biology, physics, and chemistry. These challenges are jeopardising the educational experience of approximately 700 enrolled students.
With the global importance of science and technology education in today’s world, the absence of a science lab and computer lab hampers the students’ ability to explore and excel in these critical fields. A well-equipped library is essential for nurturing a love for reading and research, which forms the foundation of a quality education. Moreover, the absence of specialist teachers in fundamental subjects is a significant impediment to the students’ learning experience. Biology, physics, and chemistry are cornerstones of scientific education, and the lack of qualified educators in these fields hinders the development of the students’ potential. We earnestly request the authorities concerned to delve deeply into the issues plaguing Government Boys High School, Hassan Jamali. It is crucial that the necessary resources and equipment are provided to the school, ensuring that our students can compete with their peers on a global scale. Investing in the education of our youth is an investment in the future of our nation.
MUHAMAD ALI JAMAL,
Shaheed Benazirabad.