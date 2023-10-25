Need for a brighter future

Hassan Jamali, a place where Government Boys High School in District Shaheed Benazirabad was the alma mater of many stu­dents who succeeded in their re­spective fields like doctors, engi­neers, bureaucrats, lawyers, and so forth, was once revered as a beacon of hope for students from ten villages seeking quality educa­tion. Its skilled management and trained teachers made it an edu­cational haven. However, today, this esteemed institution finds it­self in dire straits, struggling with an alarming lack of resources. The primary issues plaguing the school are the absence of a reliable elec­tricity supply, a functioning sci­ence lab, a well-equipped comput­er lab, a library, and the scarcity of specialist teachers in crucial sub­jects such as biology, physics, and chemistry. These challenges are jeopardising the educational ex­perience of approximately 700 en­rolled students.

With the global importance of science and technology educa­tion in today’s world, the absence of a science lab and computer lab hampers the students’ ability to explore and excel in these critical fields. A well-equipped library is essential for nurturing a love for reading and research, which forms the foundation of a quality edu­cation. Moreover, the absence of specialist teachers in fundamen­tal subjects is a significant imped­iment to the students’ learning experience. Biology, physics, and chemistry are cornerstones of sci­entific education, and the lack of qualified educators in these fields hinders the development of the students’ potential. We earnestly request the authorities concerned to delve deeply into the issues plaguing Government Boys High School, Hassan Jamali. It is crucial that the necessary resources and equipment are provided to the school, ensuring that our students can compete with their peers on a global scale. Investing in the ed­ucation of our youth is an invest­ment in the future of our nation.

MUHAMAD ALI JAMAL,

Shaheed Benazirabad.