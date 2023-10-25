New scam against PTI surfaces; public money used to tarnish institutions image through social media

The former ruling party, the Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was found involved in using public money to enhance image of its leadership and maligning state institutions through social media platforms.

According to documents received by Dunya News, funds earmarked for annual development programme were diverted to social media teams to promote PTI leadership and defame members of opposition parties.

Social media accounts were launched using public money who were tasked with spreading PTI’s narrative. A sum of Rs870 million was siphoned off to launch the project and increase the following of these accounts.

The PTI paid Rs25,000 to Rs40,000 as salary to the social media teams.

According to the documents, 800 accounts were investigated and it was revealed 72.5 percent of those accounts had no inclination towards the PTI before 2021. However, after June 2022 86 percent accounts started toeing the line of the PTI.

The PTI recruited youth to further its agenda ignoring principles of morality and decency.

These accounts prompted PTI activists and general public to incite violence and attack military installations during the May 9 turmoil.

These accounts were used to spread hatred between masses and state institutions.

