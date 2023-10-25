Saturday, October 28, 2023
NIH confirms 13 Covid-19 cases in last week

October 25, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Health officials on Tuesday said that 13 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country.
As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.76 percent while no patient was in critical condition.
No death was reported from the coronavirus while 1,721 Covid-19 tests were conducted.
Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.
He said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports.

