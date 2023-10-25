Saturday, October 28, 2023
Pak-Malaysia joint army drill series concludes

STAFF REPORT
October 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   The Bilateral Army Exer­cise Series between Pakistan and Malaysian Armed Forces culminated in Malaysia, said the media wing of the mili­tary on Tuesday. The exer­cise commenced on October 9 and culminated on October 22 in Malaysia, said the ISPR. The exercise was based on 2 stages, namely Cross Train­ing Exercise and Field Train­ing Exercise. The exercise has greatly benefited both the Malaysian and Pakistan Army to strengthen bilateral rela­tions and establish friend­ly relations amongst officers and members of both coun­tries by exchanging ideas, knowledge and skills, said the ISPR press release.

