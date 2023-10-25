Pak-Malaysia joint army drill series concludes

ISLAMABAD - The Bilateral Army Exercise Series between Pakistan and Malaysian Armed Forces culminated in Malaysia, said the media wing of the military on Tuesday. The exercise commenced on October 9 and culminated on October 22 in Malaysia, said the ISPR. The exercise was based on 2 stages, namely Cross Training Exercise and Field Training Exercise. The exercise has greatly benefited both the Malaysian and Pakistan Army to strengthen bilateral relations and establish friendly relations amongst officers and members of both countries by exchanging ideas, knowledge and skills, said the ISPR press release.