Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Ghauri Weapon System

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan on Tuesday successfully conducted training launch of Ghauri Weapon System aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command. The launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Force Command (ASFC), senior officers from the strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organization, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The ASFC commander appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces, which was reflected by proficient handling of weapon system in the field and achievement of operational and technical objectives. He also appreciated the scientists and engineers for their contributions towards enhancement of Pakistan’s strategic capability.
The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapons system including an advanced post-separation attitude correction system for anti-BMD and an advanced terminal and mid-course navigation system.
All test parameters were fully met. This aims to strengthen deterrence and strategic stability through operationalizing Pakistan’s ‘Full-Spectrum Deterrence’. The Hatf-V Ghauri is a single-stage, liquid-fuelled ballistic missile indigenously made by KRL Pakistan, capable of carrying a single large strategic warheads up to a range of 1,750 kilometres.
President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs congratulated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on successful conduct of test launch. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also congratulated Pakistan Army on the successful test of Ghauri Weapon System. The successful experience would increase the strategic capabilities of Pakistan’s armed forces and prove to be a significant milestone in the defence of the country, he wrote on the X. According to Governor House statement, Kamran Tessori also congratulated all the scientists and engineers for this successful experiment.