Saturday, October 28, 2023
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Ghauri Weapon System

President, PM, CJCSC, services chiefs congratulate troops, scientists, engineers

Agencies
October 25, 2023
Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Pakistan on Tuesday suc­cessfully conducted training launch of Ghauri Weapon Sys­tem aimed at testing the op­erational and technical readi­ness of Army Strategic Forces Command. The launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Force Command (ASFC), senior officers from the strate­gic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic or­ganization, an Inter Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The ASFC command­er appreciated the stan­dard of training and op­erational preparedness of Army Strategic Forc­es, which was reflect­ed by proficient han­dling of weapon system in the field and achieve­ment of operational and technical objectives. He also appreciated the sci­entists and engineers for their contributions to­wards enhancement of Pakistan’s strategic ca­pability.

The test flight was aimed at re-validat­ing various design and technical parameters of the weapons system in­cluding an advanced post-separation attitude correction system for an­ti-BMD and an advanced terminal and mid-course navigation system.

All test parameters were fully met. This aims to strengthen deterrence and strategic stability through operationalizing Pakistan’s ‘Full-Spectrum Deterrence’. The Hatf-V Ghauri is a single-stage, liquid-fuelled ballis­tic missile indigenously made by KRL Pakistan, capable of carrying a sin­gle large strategic war­heads up to a range of 1,750 kilometres.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs con­gratulated the participat­ing troops, scientists and engineers on successful conduct of test launch. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also congratulat­ed Pakistan Army on the successful test of Ghau­ri Weapon System. The successful experience would increase the stra­tegic capabilities of Pa­kistan’s armed forces and prove to be a signifi­cant milestone in the de­fence of the country, he wrote on the X. Accord­ing to Governor House statement, Kamran Tes­sori also congratulated all the scientists and en­gineers for this success­ful experiment.

