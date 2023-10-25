Pakistan, US agree to boost economic coop

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and United States (US) have agreed to work closely on various bilateral trade and investment matters with the objective of enhancing the economic cooperation between the two countries.
Dr. Gohar Ejaz, Minister for Commerce and Industries & Production, and Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative (USTR), held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, and discussed the progress made after holding of the 9th Pak-United States Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council meeting earlier in the year. Ambassador Tai highlighted the importance of Pakistan as an important trading partner of the US and acknowledged that the continuous engagement between both countries is always encouraging. The Commerce Minister informed Ambassador Tai about the efforts undertaken by Government of Pakistan to improve the business climate.