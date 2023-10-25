Pakistan, US agree to boost economic coop

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and United States (US) have agreed to work closely on various bilateral trade and invest­ment matters with the objective of enhancing the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Gohar Ejaz, Minister for Commerce and Indus­tries & Production, and Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative (USTR), held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, and discussed the progress made after holding of the 9th Pak-Unit­ed States Trade and Investment Framework Agree­ment (TIFA) Council meeting earlier in the year. Ambassador Tai highlighted the importance of Pa­kistan as an important trading partner of the US and acknowledged that the continuous engage­ment between both countries is always encourag­ing. The Commerce Minister informed Ambassador Tai about the efforts undertaken by Government of Pakistan to improve the business climate.