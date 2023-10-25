Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, US agree to boost economic coop

Pakistan, US agree to boost economic coop
Imran Ali Kundi
October 25, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and United States (US) have agreed to work closely on various bilateral trade and invest­ment matters with the objective of enhancing the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Gohar Ejaz, Minister for Commerce and Indus­tries & Production, and Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative (USTR), held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, and discussed the progress made after holding of the 9th Pak-Unit­ed States Trade and Investment Framework Agree­ment (TIFA) Council meeting earlier in the year. Ambassador Tai highlighted the importance of Pa­kistan as an important trading partner of the US and acknowledged that the continuous engage­ment between both countries is always encourag­ing. The Commerce Minister informed Ambassador Tai about the efforts undertaken by Government of Pakistan to improve the business climate.

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023