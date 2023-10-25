Pakistan will take steps to ensure implementation of MoUs signed during China’s visit: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said Pakistan will take all the necessary measures to ensure implementation of the MoUs and agreements signed during his recent visit to China.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad today, he expressed the confidence that these agreements will add a new chapter to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Prime Minister said China's Belt and Road Initiative is the guarantor of the development and prosperity of the entire region.

He said the friendship between China and Pakistan is higher than the mountains and deeper than the deep sea. He said peoples of both the countries are benefiting from the fruits of CPEC.

The Chinese Ambassador assured the Prime Minister of China's full cooperation in the development and economic stability of Pakistan.