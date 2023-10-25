PM for expediting efforts against power theft in AJK, Sindh, Quetta

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to accelerate efforts to curb electricity theft in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sindh and Quetta.

Chairing a review meeting on the ongoing anti-power theft campaign, the prime minister also issued instructions for speeding up the solarisation of agriculture tube-wells.

The PM sought a comprehensive report on the resistance faced during the anti-power theft drive in Balochistan and other allied issues.

Kakar told the participants of the meeting that it was the caretaker government’s responsibility to leave behind an established system for the next democratic government concerning the steps like anti-power theft campaign.

The PM was briefed on the outcomes of the campaign since its launch. He was informed that the process was going on successfully in collaboration with the provincial governments.

It was informed that under the campaign, a total of 19,415 power pilferers were arrested and 39,836 first information reports had been registered against power theft since September, and around 189 government officials had also been suspended over their involvement in electricity theft.

The meeting was told that the campaign against power theft remained the most successful in Mardan where the power theft ratio declined from 43 percent to 13 percent.

The participants were told that Rs14 billion had been recovered under the campaign till September 30.

PM Kakar lauded the performance of the Energy Ministry, power distribution companies and relevant federal and provincial authorities for the successes during the campaign.

The meeting was also apprised of the outcomes of the countrywide analysis to find out the causes behind power theft.

Caretaker federal ministers for interior, energy and information & broadcasting, provincial chief secretaries and relevant federal secretaries attended the meeting.