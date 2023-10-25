Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Prime suspect in Amjad Sabri’s murder case arrested in Karachi

Prime suspect in Amjad Sabri’s murder case arrested in Karachi
Monitoring Desk
October 25, 2023
National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police made a signif­icant breakthrough on Tuesday and apprehended the prime suspect in the murder case of renowned qawali artist Amjad Sabri in Karachi.

This arrest, occurring seven years after the crime, took place in the Pa­tel Para area of the city, thanks to a tip-off received by law enforcement authorities. The main suspect, pur­portedly affiliated with a banned terrorist organisation, orchestrat­ed Sabri’s murder, employing two assailants, Asim and Ishaq. In June 2016, Amjad Sabri had fallen vic­tim to a fatal shooting in the port city. During the investigation, the CTD personnel revealed that the al­leged terrorist had also confessed to his involvement in the killing of four Rangers personnel and two Pakistan Army soldiers near the Parking Pla­za in Saddar.

Furthermore, he admitted his par­ticipation in various other criminal activities. Upon the suspect’s appre­hension, the CTD recovered a cache of dangerous items, including hand grenades, pistols, and explosive de­vices. It was discovered that the in­dividual had faced prior arrests in connection with different cases.

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

Tags:

Monitoring Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023