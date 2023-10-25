Friday, October 27, 2023
Prime suspect in Sara Inam murder case gets time to present evidence

Web Desk
11:57 PM | October 25, 2023
National

Shahnawaz Amir, the prime suspect in the Sara Inam murder case, on Wednesday recorded his statement in the District and Sessions Court Islamabad and got time to present evidence.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing, with Investigating Officer Nawaz Ali presenting case records. Prosecutor Hasan Abbas was also present.

Alleged co-accused Samina Amir Shah had a permanent exemption from appearing in court. However, she was also present in the court.

Sara Inam's father, Inamur Rahim, was also present in court, while the plaintiff's lawyer, Rao Abdul Rahim, could not attend due to being out of the country.

Shahnawaz Amir's statement, which was incomplete during the previous hearing, was recorded. The court asked if Shahnawaz Amir intended to provide evidence for his defense, to which he requested additional time until the next hearing which was granted until November 1.  

Web Desk

National

