PSA Satellite Series 2023 semis today 

LAHORE - Abdullah Nawaz, Naveed Ur Rehman, Khakan Malik and Saddam ul Haq breezed into the semifinals of the Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited - Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2023 at PN RKJK Squash Complex on Tuesday. In the quarterfinals, Abdullah Nawaz beat M Za­man 3-1, Naveed Ur Rehman beat Hikmat Yar Khan 3-0, Khakan Malik beat Abdul Basit 3-0 and Saddam ul Haq beat Anas Khan 3-2. In the boys U-17, Huzaifa Shahid beat Zohaib 3-0, Adnan Za­man beat Abdul Ahad 3-1. In the boys U-13, Sudais Para­cha beat Saif 3-1, Yoza beat Tahoor 3-0. In the women’s open, Aina Sheikh beat Zun­aira Imran 3-0, Sameera Sha­hid beat Syeda Sara Ali 3-0.