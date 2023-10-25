PSX loses 42 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 42.89 points on Tuesday, a nominal negative change of 0.08 per cent, closing at 51,027.94 points against 51,070.83 points the previous day. A total of 321,403,857 shares valuing Rs 11.091 billion were traded during the day as compared to 364,070,705 shares valuing Rs 15.930 billion the previous day. As many as 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 143 of them recorded gains and 171 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.