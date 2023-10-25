Saturday, October 28, 2023
PTI terms Sharif’s suspension of sentence in Al-Azizia case unlawful

Says provincial govt has no powers to give relief to a person convicted under federal law

Imran Mukhtar
October 25, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said that the decision of the caretaker Punjab government, which suspended the sentence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption reference, was un­lawful as the provincial government has no powers to give relief to a per­son convicted under the federal law.

Strongly rejecting the decision of the caretaker provincial government, PTI Spokesperson for Legal Affairs Barrister Gohar Khan said that it was “another shameful addition to the political engineering under which convicted Nawaz Sharif was brought back to the country under the state asylum.” The PTI spokesperson for le­gal affairs in a strongly-worded reac­tion to the development said that the Punjab’s “unlawful” caretaker govern­ment directly attacked the law by de­ciding to suspend the sentence of the convicted Nawaz illegally.

Barrister Gohar made it clear that the caretaker government of Punjab had no authority to suspend the sen­tence of a convicted criminal under the present NAB (National Account­ability Bureau) law. He further elabo­rated that under the Code of Criminal Procedure, no provincial government had any powers to reduce, suspend or terminate the sentence of an of­fender convicted under a federal law. The PTI spokesperson reminded that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was convicted in Al-Azizia reference un­der the NAB Act, which was a federal law. Barrister Gohar Khan contended that the unlawful interim Punjab setup tried to exercise the power of suspending the sentence in Al-Azizia reference, which it did not have at all. After the lapse of the 90-day consti­tutional period, the caretaker govern­ment of Punjab had no constitutional and legal status anymore, he added.

“The nation would not accept the disastrous attempts to make a mockery of the law and justice sys­tem to pave way for the return of the criminal into politics,” he made it clear. On the other hand, the Punjab government claims that it has done this by using its constitutional pow­ers under Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which deals with suspensions, remissions and commutations of sentences.

Imran Mukhtar

