PTI used social media to tarnish reputation of institutions: Firdous Ashiq

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) spokesperson Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan alleged that false propaganda was disseminated through the Annual Development Program, and the PTI freely used social media to tarnish the reputation of institutions.

Speaking to reporters, Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that it had become a common practice for the PTI Chairman to initiate and trend topics on social media.

She disclosed that an astounding sum of Rs 870 million was allocated to promote the agenda of a specific individual, rather than for the genuine welfare of the public.

The IPP spokesperson also expressed concern that this budget, seemingly intended for public development, was used to recruit 30 to 40 individuals and open 800 accounts with the aim of sowing conflict within the state and among the people.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ata Tarar also alleged that the PTI leadership recruited about 1100 people in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to promote the party agenda. He said that those who recruited them must be punished.