Punjab marks World Polio Day

LAHORE - “Punjab is free of polio cases for the last three years, but as long as polio exists anywhere else, it is a threat to children everywhere”, said Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir in and exhibition and a certificate distribution ceremony held at Alhamra Art Gallery to mark World Polio Day. Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Mr Muhammad Iqbal and Additional Secretary and Emergency Operations Centre Mr Khizer Afzaal participated. During the ceremony, 10 best performing polio workers were awarded certificates and shields in recognition of their services. 70 photos of renowned photojournalists were displayed during the exhibition which will continue for two days.
“Despite zero polio cases Punjab is faced with the challenge of positive environmental samples in mega cities. The incidence of positive samples, however, is indicative of the fact that surveillance system in Punjab was functional and effective”, added the minister. Dr Nasir hailed the performance of Punjab saying it had done a good job in keeping cases to zero. The health minister cut a ribbon to mark the beginning of the exhibition. In his statement the Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Mr Muhammad Iqbal shed light on the benefits of vaccination. “Today thousands of people in Pakistan, who would otherwise be paralysed, are able to walk – thanks to concerted polio eradication efforts”, he underlined. Speaking on the occasion, the EOC head Mr Khizer Afzaal highlighted the need to vaccinate every child. “To end polio, we must reach every child in this challenging last mile of eradication which is within our grasp.