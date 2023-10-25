Punjab marks World Polio Day

LAHORE - “Punjab is free of polio cases for the last three years, but as long as polio exists anywhere else, it is a threat to children everywhere”, said Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir in and exhibition and a certificate distri­bution ceremony held at Alhamra Art Gallery to mark World Polio Day. Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Depart­ment Mr Muhammad Iqbal and Ad­ditional Secretary and Emergency Operations Centre Mr Khizer Afzaal participated. During the ceremony, 10 best performing polio work­ers were awarded certificates and shields in recognition of their ser­vices. 70 photos of renowned pho­tojournalists were displayed during the exhibition which will continue for two days.

“Despite zero polio cases Punjab is faced with the challenge of positive environmental samples in mega cit­ies. The incidence of positive sam­ples, however, is indicative of the fact that surveillance system in Punjab was functional and effective”, added the minister. Dr Nasir hailed the performance of Punjab saying it had done a good job in keeping cases to zero. The health minister cut a rib­bon to mark the beginning of the ex­hibition. In his statement the Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Mr Muham­mad Iqbal shed light on the benefits of vaccination. “Today thousands of people in Pakistan, who would oth­erwise be paralysed, are able to walk – thanks to concerted polio eradica­tion efforts”, he underlined. Speak­ing on the occasion, the EOC head Mr Khizer Afzaal highlighted the need to vaccinate every child. “To end po­lio, we must reach every child in this challenging last mile of eradication which is within our grasp.