Saturday, October 28, 2023
Railways workers’ strike disrupts train service

Agencies
October 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Trains operations were adversely disrupted due to strike of Pakistan Railways employees across the country over non-payment of dues. According to details, PRs employees on Tuesday staged a protest on a railway track at the Cant station and suspended operations. The protest resulted in delay in the departure of several trains including Green Line and Rehman Baba from Cantt station. Earlier, Pakistan Railways decided to upgrade and commercialize railway stations to earn substantial revenue at a large scale. This was shared by caretaker railways minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar while chairing a meeting to review the up-gradation and commercialization plan of Rawalpindi railway station in Islamabad

Agencies

