Rally held to mark International Polio Day

HYDERABAD-An awareness rally was organized to mark the occasion of International Day, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider led the rally that concluded at the main gate of the Mother and Child Health Care Center. Addressing the rally participants, the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind, District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri and others said that like other parts of the world International Polio Day was observed in Pakistan.

Speakers said that the objective of observing Polio Day was to affirm to save future builders from this hazardous virus and provide a lifelong disability-free life. They said that freedom from Polio was the right of each child of Pakistan. They advised parents to administer Polio drops to their children during the Polio campaign. Speakers said that Polio drops were safe and beneficial. They said that every person in society has to play his due role to make Pakistan Polio free. The awareness rally was participated by Additional District Health Officer Dr Riaz Shah, Dr Umer Jamali, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Prof Dr Ali Akbar SIyal, Dr Ameena Brohi, Assistant Commissioner Salmon Ayub, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Ghulam Nabi Channa, officials of health department and lady health workers.

WORLD POLIO DAY OBSERVED IN LARKANA

International Polio Day was celebrated on Tuesday in the Larkana district; highlighting the significant progress made in the global fight against the polio virus. This year, the theme of the day is “A Healthier Future for Mothers and Children.” Polio, a crippling and potentially fatal disease, has been on the edge of eradication for several years.

In this connection, a program organized by UNICEF and the District Health Department Larkana under the title of eradicating polio in connection with the celebration of World Polio Day on October 24. The programme was held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial Library Larknaa.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Javed Ahmed Kumbhar was the chief guest. He said that Polio is a crippling and potentially fatal disease that we should make joint efforts to eliminate. He said the polio workers are working hard day and night to make this campaign successful. He said that religious scholars also give the message in their sermons to prevent children from this disease. He said that I would request all the parents to come forward and give their children polio vaccine drops regularly. He directed the health officers and the polio workers to realize their responsibilities and visit door to door in the remote/rural areas and other areas throughout Larkana district and administered polio drops to children under age five.

DC also directed the field workers to utilize all available resources to achieve the target, adding that those children who were left should be given priority for oral polio vaccination. Speaking on the occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Syed Athar Hussain Shah said that we salute all the lady health workers who are working hard for all the polio and vaccination campaigns that have been done so far and we have completed our target. On the occasion, WHO Representative Dr. Asif Shahzad Pechuho said, “we salute the polio workers who work day and night and give polio drops to children from house to house, for that WHO also appreciates them.” Certificates of appreciation were also given to various lady health workers, doctors, focal persons on this occasion. The program was attended by Professor Dr. Shantilal, UNICEF representative Asif Magsi, LHWs, LHVs and a large number of other people.