Recent accords with China to add new chapter to CPEC: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said Wednesday the recent agreements between Pakistan and China would add a new chapter to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, the premier said China’s Belt and Road Initiative was the guarantor of development and prosperity of the entire region.

Kakar told the Chinese envoy that Pakistan was committed to the implementation of projects recently concluded with China in diverse sectors.

He expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership for the warm welcome and arrangements during his recent visit to China.

“Pakistan will take strong steps to implement the memoranda of understanding and agreements signed during my recent visit to China.”

Kakar said the friendship between China and Pakistan was “higher than towering mountains and deeper than deep seas”.

He mentioned that the people of the two countries were benefiting from the fruits of CPEC.

The Chinese ambassador assured PM Kakar of China’s full cooperation for the development and economic stability of Pakistan.