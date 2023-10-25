Saturday, October 28, 2023
Rupee sheds 30 paisas against dollar

APP
October 25, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Tuesday witnessed a 30-paisa de­valuation against US dol­lar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.12. How­ever, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and sell­ing rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.5 and Rs 283.1 respec­tively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.37 to close at Rs 297.43 against the last day’s closing of Rs 296.06, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen re­mained unchanged to close at Rs 1.86, whereas an in­crease of Rs 2.71 was wit­nessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 342.52 as com­pared to the last closing of Rs 339.81. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dir­ham and the Saudi Riyal in­creased by 08 paisas each to close at Rs 76.07 and Rs 74.48 respectively.

