Rupee sheds 30 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed a 30-paisa devaluation against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.12. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.5 and Rs 283.1 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.37 to close at Rs 297.43 against the last day’s closing of Rs 296.06, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.86, whereas an increase of Rs 2.71 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 342.52 as compared to the last closing of Rs 339.81. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 08 paisas each to close at Rs 76.07 and Rs 74.48 respectively.