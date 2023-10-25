Saad Habib acquires Punjab Amateur Golf title 2023 

LAHORE - Young talent Saad Habib of Rumanza Golf Club clinched the Punjab Amateur Golf Championship 2023 title at the par-72 Rumanza Golf Course in DHA, Multan. Saad secured success through three rounds scores of first round 78, 65 and 73 with overall aggregate of 216. Abdul Moiz finished second with a score of 74, 71 and 73 and an aggregate of 218. Saim Shazli of Karachi also aggregated 218 but Moiz had better score over the last 36 holes. Four others, Mikayl Majid, Shahmir Majid, M Ar­salan and Nouman Ilyas, were all bracketed at an aggregate score of 225. In the senior section, Col Asif Mehdi, Maj Shuaib, Col Shahid Warraich, and Brig Masood excelled and earned the privilege of rep­resenting the country in Asia Pacific Seniors Golf Cham­pionship set to take place in Vietnam in November 2023. In the ladies section, Daniah Saeed of DHA secured the title with an aggregate of 222 followed by Aania Farooq to­taling 227 while Humna Am­jad of PGC earned third spot with an aggregate of 228. The grand prize distribution ceremony was led by Brig Shoaib Anwar, Project Direc­tor of DHA, who along with, Brig Rizwan Ghumman and Brig Fayyaz Sial, distributed prizes among the winners.