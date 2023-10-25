SABS University signs MoU with PAC Karachi

HYDERABAD - The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Arts Council Karachi to coordinate collaborative studies and multi-institutional experimental research in arts, design and performing arts as well as humanities. The university spokesman informed here on Tuesday that MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto and President of Pakistan Arts Council Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah. The key objectives of the MoU are to coordinate collaborative studies and multi-institutional experimental research in the arts, design and performing arts and humanities, encourage interactive participation and reciprocity between departments to increase faculty-department innovation and build capacity in teachers, and students. Both the SABS University and PAC have agreed to collaborate for exchange of cooperation in activities to promote fine arts, design and performing arts including national and international art exhibitions, seminars, workshops and art residencies. Both also agreed to collaborate for the exchange of academic research material, publications and other scientific information required. The SABS University and PAC have also agreed to collaborate in exchange for resources in other auxiliary services and other educational and academic exchanges to which both institutions agreed to the best benefit of researchers. The Provision of academic and educational support and other auxiliary services that are relevant to both institutions and to which both institutions agreed. Faculty members Fazal Ellahi Khanb from SABS University and Muhammad Ayoob Shaikh from PAC have been assigned as focal persons.