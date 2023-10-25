Sadiq Sanjrani, Luo Zhaohui discuss bilateral ties

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting with Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Luo Zhaohui in Beijing today and discussed bilateral relations.

Discussions primarily revolved around the multifaceted development initiatives in Pakistan.

The Chairman Senate expressed his gratitude for China's unwavering support in Pakistan's developmental endeavours.

Both the sides explored the significant prospects of collaboration in the construction of the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC) headquarters in Islamabad.

The Chairman Senate said the IPC headquarters is envisioned to serve as a symbol of international parliamentary cooperation and diplomacy, providing a platform for lawmakers from around the world to come together and work towards shared global goals. This initiative underlines the commitment of Pakistan to foster international unity and progress through the power of parliamentary diplomacy.

Chairman Luo Zhaohui expressed China's continued support for Pakistan's development and reiterated the agency's commitment to providing resources, expertise, and technological assistance in different areas.