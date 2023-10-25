Salman named COO of Rewterz

ISLAMABAD-Rewterz, a prominent cybersecurity company, has announced the appointment of Salman Khan as its new COO. With over 25 years of global technology leadership experience and a proven track record in managing international teams, Khan’s appointment ushers in a new era of growth and innovation for Rewterz, fueled by the strategic partnership with AshreiTech.

In an ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape, Rewterz remains dedicated to delivering top-tier information security services. Khan’s extensive background in IT solutions, product sales, and service management, along with his proficiency in executing business development strategies and managing strategic partnerships, positions him as the ideal leader to steer Rewterz forward.

Khan’s arrival coincides with Rewterz’s strategic alliance with AshreiTech, a global technology enabler. This partnership, led by renowned industry entrepreneurs, aims to provide comprehensive information technology services to a global audience. “We are excited about the endless possibilities this collaboration offers,” shared Faiz Ahmad Shuja, Founder Rewterz. Salman Khan expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I am honored to join the Rewterz team and excited about the opportunity to lead this innovative company in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. Together with AshreiTech, we will create a cybersecurity force to be reckoned with.”