Sanjrani conveys message of commitment to people

ISLAMABAD - On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has conveyed a message of solidarity and commitment to the people of AJK and Indian Il­legally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Oc­tober 24, marks the historic day when AJK was established in 1947, and this anniversary is cel­ebrated with traditional zeal and unwavering na­tional fervor, he said in his message. The chairman emphasized the significance of this occasion and the enduring struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for self-determination. The message high­lights the steadfast resolve of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their pursuit of self-determination and their determination to continue struggle for the freedom of IIOJK in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. Underlined the shared history, aspirations, and destiny of Paki­stan and Jammu and Kashmir, he emphasized the need for unwavering support for people of IIOJK. The Chairman Senate’s message resonates with the spirit of unity and determination, reaffirming the commitment to the just cause of the people of IIOJK and the celebration of the rich history of Kashmir.